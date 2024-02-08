English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Dharmendra Photobombs Shruti Haasan-Akshara At Ira Khan's Reception, Their Reaction Goes Viral

A viral video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception is going viral showing Shruti Haasan and Akshara's humble gesture towards Dharmendra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Haasan
Shruti-Akshara Haasan(L), Dharmendra (R) | Image:Instagram
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 10 in Udaipur and concluded their festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai on Saturday night. The reception was attended by who's who of the film industry such as Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Katrina Kaif. However, one moment stole the show, leaving not just Shruti-Akshara Haasan in splits but also the netizens.

(Shruti and Akshara Haasan at the reception | Image: Southtimes/Instagram)

When Dharmendra photobombed the Haasan sisters' red carpet moment

In a viral video from Ira and Nupur's reception, Shruti and Akshara can be seen posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. The Haasan sisters were dressed in stylish black ensembles, but as they were posing for the cameras, Dharmendra, without realising, stood in front of them. On seeing this, the Haasan sisters silently moved aside and let the He-man click his pictures first. However, what grabbed our attention was Shruti and Akshara's reaction, bursting out into laughter over the hilarious moment.

Netizens were impressed by the Haasan sisters' gestures

Soon after the video went viral, the netizens flooded the comment section lauding Shruti and Akshara for their respectful gesture. A fan wrote, "Ise ache sanskaar bolte Hai”. Another wrote, "Respectful behavior”. A user wrote, "I just love the gesture from these two ladies…respect." "He deserves this respect," another wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: ViralBhayani/Instagram)

 

What do we know about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception?

The post-wedding bash was organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC of Mumbai and saw celebrities from not just Bollywood but also Tamil and Telugu film industry, such as Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, and Anil Kapoor, to name a few. The couple got married in Christian traditions. It was officiated by Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The couple sealed it with a kiss after being pronounced man and wife.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

