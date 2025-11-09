Updated 9 November 2025 at 08:32 IST
Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali Remember Their 'Guiding Light' Mother Zarine Khan In Heartfelt Posts: You Took All Our Hearts with You
Sussanne Khan shared a video featuring numerous precious moments she spent with her mother, Zarine Khan. In one of the clips, she can be seen sitting on her mother's lap and can be heard saying, 'I am my mother’s soul twin. All I am today is because of this amazing woman.'
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan (wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan) died at the age of 81 on November 7. Days later, she and her sister, Farah Khan Ali, penned emotional notes on their respective social media handles, remembering their mother. Both Sussanne and Farah called her their guiding light in their lives.
Sussanne Khan calls her mother Zarine Khan her 'life'
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a video featuring numerous precious moments she spent with her mother. In one of the clips, she can be seen sitting on her mother's lap, hugging her and can be heard saying, "I am my mother’s soul twin. All I am today is because of this amazing woman. She is my god, my mother and my life.” She further penned her emotions in the caption, "My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were... n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. You teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P.S. You took all our hearts with you…"
Farah Khan Ali also shared a video of her mother singing the popular song Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. She penned her emotions in the caption, "To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love, warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and I will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again❤️❤️❤️ Rest in peace my darling Mamma."
According to reports, Zarine Khan died due to cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence in the early hours of November 7. She is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Simone Arora, Farah Khan Ali and Sussanne Khan.
