Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali Remember Their 'Guiding Light' Mother Zarine Khan In Heartfelt Posts: You Took All Our Hearts with You

Sussanne Khan calls her mother Zarine Khan her 'life'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared a video featuring numerous precious moments she spent with her mother. In one of the clips, she can be seen sitting on her mother's lap, hugging her and can be heard saying, "I am my mother’s soul twin. All I am today is because of this amazing woman. She is my god, my mother and my life.” She further penned her emotions in the caption, "My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were... n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. You teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P.S. You took all our hearts with you…"