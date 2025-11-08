Predator Badlands Box Office Collection Day 2: Hollywood Movie Stays Ahead Of Haq

Predator Badlands Box Office Collection Day 2: The sci-fi Hollywood film has sprung a surprise at the India box office. Traditionally, franchise movies have done well here and the same has happened with Predator: Badlands. This film has in fact performed better than other new releases Haq and Jatadhara and will look to maintain a good grip at the ticket window beyond the first weekend.

Predator: Badlands ahead of Haq at the box office

Predator: Badlands collected ₹2.4 crore in all languages in India on its opening day. On Saturday, the collection jumped slightly to ₹3.52 crore, taking the two-day collection of the movie to ₹5.92 crore. In the same time period, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq has collected ₹5.1 crore and Jatadhara has minted ₹1.96 crore.

Predator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg | Image: X

At the box office, currently, Predator: Badlands is eating into the business of Haq, which could have performed better had there been no clash.

Predator: Badlands turns franchise villain into a hero

Predator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a story he co–wrote with Patrick Aison. It is the ninth film in the Predator franchise. In the latest outing though, the Predator turns into a saviour. It is also the first movie in the franchise where the Predator is the lead character. Trachtenberg said at a Comic-Con showcase of the film that one inspiration was the realisation that “The Predator never wins.” He wanted to see what that would look like, without making a slasher film.