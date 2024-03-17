Advertisement

Randeep Hooda and the team of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is currently gearing up for the release of their film. Ahead of its March 22 release in theatres, in both Hindi and Marathi, the makers have released a promo for the film which highlights an important theme of the film - the clash of ideologies.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will explore the peace versus revolution debate



The latest promo of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar explores the complexities between opting for non-violence to attain independence or embracing the rampage of revolution in pursuit of the same outcome. The promo features Mahatma Gandhi asserting how Ram Rajya can only be achieved through non-violent sacrifices and civil disobedience.

Veer Savarkar on the other asserts that Ram Rajya can only be established once Ravana stands defeated, something that will inevitably need the force of an armed revolution. While the primary focus of the film will of course be on the trajectory of Veer Savarkar, it will be interesting to see a parallel sub-plot depicting the tussle between peace and arms, both in pursuit of a common aim.

Randeep Hooda says Swantantrya Veer Savarkar is peddling no propaganda



In an exchange with ANI at the trailer launch for the film, Randeep Hooda busted all speculations about every film mounted on the life of a political figure essentially pushing forth some propaganda. He said, "It is an anti-propaganda film. The film will bust all the propaganda against Veer Savarkar that has been going on for so many years. He was called 'mafiaveer', 'kayar' (coward), so with this film, we have tried to tell the truth to the audience."

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda is not ony starring in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar but has also directed the film. Ankita Lokhande will be essaying the role of his wife, Yamunabai. The film also stars Amit Sial in a pivotal role.

