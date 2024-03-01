Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande, Bigg Boss 17 finalist and popular TV actress, recently made some shocking revelations about a South film producer. In an interview with Hautterfly, Ankita revealed that she faced casting couch when she was aduitioning and searching for work. The actress said that the producer asked him to sleep with him when she was just 19.

During the interview, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her horrific casting couch experience and said, "Maine South film ke liye audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahot khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola main sign kar ke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua? (I had given an audition for a South film. I got a call and they asked me come and sign. I was very happy but I wondered how did I get selected for the project so easily)."

Without naming any celebrity or any producer, Ankita Lokhande added, "Jab main sign karne gayi toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri coordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'You have to compromise.' I was just 19 at the time. Tabhi mera 'Heroine banna hai' wala phase chal raha tha."

"I played smart and asked again, toh mujhe kaha gaya, 'Aapko producer ke sath sona padega.' I told him that, 'I don't think your producer needs talent. He just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off," Ankita Lokhande continued.

Ankita Lokhande's acting journey

Ankita rose to prominence after portraying Archana in Ektaa Kapoor's hit television show Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The show was a huge success and lasted for several years, making Ankita a household name in India. Following the success of the daily soap, Ankita moved into the film industry. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also played a key role in Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's film Baaghi 3. On the work front, she will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the highly anticipated film Veer Savarkar.