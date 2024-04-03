Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu, who is known for films like Baby, Pink, Manmarziyaan and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in Udaipur earlier in March. Now, the first visuals from their ceremony have made their way to the internet.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s wedding video leaked

Reddit users have just posted the first video from Taapsee and Mathias' Udaipur wedding. In the clip, the Pink star is seen arriving at the wedding dressed in a traditional red bridal suit, complete with golden kaleeras, black sunglasses, and a red chooda. To the tunes of the Punjabi tappe, Taapsee shook a leg with other women beneath the chadar while Mathias was standing on the stage wearing an ivory sherwani and had the sehra covering his face.

Following a hearty embrace, the couple performed the jaimala ceremony, as rose petals were showered upon them.

As per media reports, Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday, March 20. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with director Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

Ever since the wedding, Taapsee has been active on social media, but she hasn't shared any information regarding the rumours surrounding her nuptials.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s relationship timeline

Since falling in love in 2013, Taapsee and Mathias have maintained a consistent relationship. Although they were never afraid to acknowledge their connection in public, Mathias opted to avoid the spotlight most of the time.

Mathias, a well-known badminton player from Denmark, declared his retirement in 2020 after taking home numerous medals and trophies. He now coaches the men's doubles squad for the Indian badminton national team.