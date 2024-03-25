Advertisement

Actress Taapsee Pannu has reportedly married her long-term boyfriend, former Olympics medallist Mathias Boe. The two tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Saturday. While the couple has not officially announced their wedding, they celebrated Holi with Taapsee's sister Shagun and some of her co-stars. Abhilash Thapliyal, who starred opposite Taapsee in Blurr (2022), shared a picture from their Holi celebration. Taapsee, Mathias and others were seen smeared in colours.

Taapsse Pannu celebrates Holi | Image: Abhilash Thapilyal/Instagram

News of Taapsee's hush-hush wedding goes viral

According to media reports Taapsee Pannu married her long time boyfriend Mathias in an intimate gathering in Udaipur. A few from the actress' Bollywood circle attended the wedding ceremony. As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday, March 23. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend and has worked with her Manmarziyaan and Dobaara.

Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. A couple of days back, Kanika shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she was seen wearing a pastel ensemble. One of the hashtags in the caption read ‘#MereYaarKiShaadi’. The pictures are apparently from Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding.

A look back at Taapsee and Mathias' relationship timeline

Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Love blossomed between the two and soon the families met. A report recently stated that they are all set to get married in March after dating each other for over a decade. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which will drop on streaming later this year.