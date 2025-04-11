Orry Makes First Public Appearance A Month After His Vaishno Devi Liquor Row, Netizens Ask 'Ispe FIR Hui Thi Uska Kya Hua?'

Updated April 11th 2025, 10:28 IST
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was recently spotted for the first time outside cafe. The popular influencer greeted the paps warmly and posed for them before getting inside the car. His appearance comes a month after the Vaishno Devi Liquor controversy.
Instagram user Varinder Chawla shared a video in which Orry was getting downstairs and smiled at paps, clicked few photos before leaving. However, after the video went viral, netizens soon took to comment section and asked what happened the case he was caught up in. One user wrote, “Ispe FIR hue thi..uska kya hua?”. Another user wrote, “Why he is being given too much footage?”. “Kim Sharma is also their”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Why no one is talking about the controversy?”.
In March 2025, Orry was booked by Jammu & Kashmir Police for consuming alcohol in Katra, the base camp of Vaishno Devi shrine under BNS Section 223. His seven other friends who accompanied him at the party, have also been named in the FIR. Soon after the complaint was registered, the police reached out to all 8 individuals involved in violating the law. However, it has been reported that Orry and Cherry Sin, the person who organised his trip, have gone off the radar. They turned their phones off after several calls by Jammu & Kashmir police went unanswered.
Meanwhile, one of the 8 accused, Rashi Dutta, has made big revelations about the viral video of Orry from Vaishno Devi. She exclusively spoke to the Republic Media Network and said it was just a coincidence that she happened to be there when the incident took place. A mother of one, Rashi insisted that she was innocent and was spotted with Orry as she was waiting to click a picture with him. She said, “We were just clicking pictures with a celebrity. I have a one-year-old son, I thought I could get a picture of him with the celebrities. I am a hardcore vegetarian, I am breastfeeding."
Republic Media Network learnt that the administration of Marriott Resort & Spa, where Orry and his friends stayed during their Vaishno Devi trip, seems to be indirectly involved in the controversy. While the hotel's manager has been listed as the complainant in the case, as per the Jammu & Kashmir police officials, the hotel was in the know that Orry consumed alcohol on their premises since March 15. However, they brought the matter to police attention only on March 16.
