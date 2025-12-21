Tamannaah Bhatia Was Considered For Dhurandhar Song Shararat, Here's Why She Didn't Get Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is earning immense praise from moviegoers. The spy thriller released on December 5 and has been trending ever since. It has become the fastest Hindi film to hit the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Moreover, its virality can be gauged by the fact that the film's tracks and dialogues are trending on reels everywhere. Apart from the raw and intense performances of the cast members, the film's music and background score by Shashwat Sachdev has also turned out to be a hit.

In a recent interview with Filmy Gyan, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that he had suggested Tamannaah Bhatia's name for the song Shararat in Dhurandhar, but director Aditya was not open to casting the Lust Stories actress in the song sequence.

"There were many options and auditions considered for the two girls. In my head, she (Tamannaah) was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya sir was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it was Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story," Vijay shared.

The song in Dhurandhar eventually featured TV actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. Netizens have showered praise on them for bringing their electrifying energy to the movie in the song sequence. The track is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas.

