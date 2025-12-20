Updated 20 December 2025 at 18:21 IST
Amid Sara Arjun Kissing Controversy, Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Makes Shubhangi Atre Uncomfortable With His Gesture | Watch
Rakesh Bedi's video kissing Sara Arjun during Dhurandhar trailer launch stirred criticism. Now, another video of Bedi seemingly making his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Shubhangi Atre uncomfortable at the red carpet of ITA Awards has surfaced.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is in the limelight for his pivotal role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Despite being part of a multi-starrer, Bedi has left a lasting impression with his comic timing and inimitable acting. As teased by him, his role as Minister Jameel is set to take the upcoming Dhurandhar sequel to newer heights. Meanwhile, Bedi is going viral on social media for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with Sara Arjun at a red carpet event of Dhurandhar. This has invited immense criticism his way.
In the viral video, Bedi greeted Sara with a kiss on her shoulder. This attracted eyeballs of those who chanced upon the clip from the trailer launch event. Bedi later clarified on this issue, saying it was being blown out of proportion, that Sara was like his daughter and those who were making negative comments about it were "creating an issue out of nothing on social media".
Advertisement
While this controversy involving Bedi and Sara has not died down, another video of the 71-year-old actor has surfaced in which he is seen getting clicked with TV actress Shubhangi Atre on the red carpet of ITA Awards. As the duo posed for the cameras, Bedi put his arm around Atre's shoulder. However, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress appeared uncomfortable and moved Bedi's arm away.
"She literally pushed his hand (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "He must behave his age. She looks very uncomfortable. Not done (sic)."
Advertisement
Despite this seemingly uncomfortable moment between them, Atre went on to praise Bedi for his role in Dhurandhar. They also feature in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Bedi plays Atre's onscreen father Bhoorey Lal in the comedy show. Now, Atre has exited Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as its 2nd edition is all set to air with original 'Angoori' Shilpa Shinde set to return in the role.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 18:13 IST