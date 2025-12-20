Amid Sara Arjun Kissing Controversy, Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Makes Shubhangi Atre Uncomfortable With His Gesture | Watch

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is in the limelight for his pivotal role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Despite being part of a multi-starrer, Bedi has left a lasting impression with his comic timing and inimitable acting. As teased by him, his role as Minister Jameel is set to take the upcoming Dhurandhar sequel to newer heights. Meanwhile, Bedi is going viral on social media for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with Sara Arjun at a red carpet event of Dhurandhar. This has invited immense criticism his way.

In the viral video, Bedi greeted Sara with a kiss on her shoulder. This attracted eyeballs of those who chanced upon the clip from the trailer launch event. Bedi later clarified on this issue, saying it was being blown out of proportion, that Sara was like his daughter and those who were making negative comments about it were "creating an issue out of nothing on social media".

While this controversy involving Bedi and Sara has not died down, another video of the 71-year-old actor has surfaced in which he is seen getting clicked with TV actress Shubhangi Atre on the red carpet of ITA Awards. As the duo posed for the cameras, Bedi put his arm around Atre's shoulder. However, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress appeared uncomfortable and moved Bedi's arm away.

"She literally pushed his hand (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "He must behave his age. She looks very uncomfortable. Not done (sic)."

