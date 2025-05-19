Tanvi The Great Locks Release Date After Winning Hearts At Cannes 2025, To Hit Theatres In July On This Date

Anupam Kher and his entire team attended the world premiere of their upcoming film Tanvi The Great at the ongoing film festival at Cannes. The movie made them emotional and 'touched' their hearts, shared Kher. Now, after the world premiere, the veteran actor took to his social media handle and announced the release date of the film.

When is Tanvi The Great releasing in India?

Taking to his X handle, Anupam Kher shared a video opening up about the audience's reaction to the movie, and shared that everyone 'loved' the movie, especially the music composed by National award winner MM Keeravaani. Towards the end, the actor shared that the film will release on July 18 in the theatres.

"I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it Touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES. Love and prayers always. Jai Hind!"

All about Tanvi The Great

Last month, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film that shows Tanvi as a special child who transforms herself. In the video, she is shown shifting to a new place, which is in the lap of the mountains. She is shown as a school student who is skilled in piano and enjoys photography. The teaser also hints that she joins the Army, as she is shown watching their parade with interest and standing in front of the martyr's tombstone. It ends with Tanvi confidently saying, “Mama, Tanvi is ready.”