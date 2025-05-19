Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sonakshi Sinha Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' To Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-law

Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has shared a health update that has taken the internet by storm. The Ek Mutthi Aasmaan actress recently tested positive for COVID-19 amid the rise in cases worldwide. She announced the news on social media, urging her fans to stay safe. Several celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, sent their best wishes to her.

Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for COVID-19

On Monday, May 19, the 51-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram handle that she had tested positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus. She urged her followers to prioritise their health and wear masks. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Hello, people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!"

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the post, commenting, "Oh god!!! Take care shilpaaa… speedy recovery." Chum Darang also shared her wishes, writing, "Get Well Soon" with a heart emoji.

Earlier that day, reports emerged that SunRisers Hyderabad's opening batter, Travis Head, had also contracted COVID-19.

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar?