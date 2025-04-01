Tanvi The Great Result Of My Courage & Truth: Anupam Kher Drops Emotional Video

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to make his much-awaited return to the director’s chair with his upcoming film, Tanvi: The Great. This marks a pivotal moment in his illustrious career, as the actor dons the director's hat once again, 23 years after his debut directorial project, Om Jai Jagdish.

Kher took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news with his fans. In a deeply emotional video message, the actor opened up about the journey of directing Tanvi: The Great, sharing the many challenges he faced throughout the filmmaking process. He expressed how personal and close the project is to his heart, and how it represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Anupam Kher Dons The Director's Hat Once Again For Tanvi: The Great

Announcing that his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great is ready for release, Anupam Kher can be seen teary-eyed in the now-viral clip as he reflects on the journey of bringing the project to life. Alongside the video, Kher wrote, “Tanvi The Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! It’s time to slowly tell the world about the film! I’m not sure how to start the publicity for this. Marketing experts gave me great tips, but I initially thought the film’s story was fictional. However, our Tanvi is not imaginary! She is real!”

He added, "That is why publicity should also be real. So, here's my conversation with you. Directly!! I don't know why my eyes were teary while talking. Actually, I know it! But I will tell that story sometime in the future. But of course,e before the release of the movie! So, let's listen and share! #TanviTheGreat #Courage."

With over four decades in the industry, Kher expressed that this film holds a special place in his heart, describing it as one of his "greatest achievements." In a touching video message, Kher further explained the personal significance of Tanvi: The Great, asserting that it was created with passion and courage.

He recalled a moment during his birthday celebrations in Haridwar, where he looked out at the Ganga, thinking about his life and career. “I’ve done 40-50 films, played meaningful roles, and received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan,” Kher said. “But my greatest achievement is that I have lived life on my own terms.”

The actor also shared his journey into Bollywood, noting that he came from a small town and moved to Mumbai 43 years ago, "half bald but full of confidence." Despite early doubts about his career, Kher broke the mold by taking on roles meant for older actors. "At 28, I played roles meant for 35-year-olds," he recalled, adding that staying true to himself gave him the strength to defy expectations.

Speaking about the making of Tanvi: The Great, Kher said, “Today, I am starting publicity for this film. It will be released in a few months. I made this film with immense courage. Courage was all I had. I also managed to secure funding in a way that, when you hear about it, you’ll feel proud of me.”

The film, which focuses on the theme of courage, comes with its own set of challenges. Kher hinted at the financial hurdles he faced in bringing the project to life. He ended his message by expressing gratitude to his supporters, saying, "I love you all and I need your blessings. I need your love. Applause after watching the film. If you like it. But this is a new beginning. And this is the beginning of the truth. Jai Ho."

In a surprise announcement, Kher also revealed that Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will be part of the film, adding to the excitement around the project. While more details about the film are yet to be released, Kher's heartfelt post has already generated massive buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.