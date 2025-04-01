Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Setback As Supreme Court Refuses To Release Passport Amid Ongoing Latent Probe

India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia has been in the news after he announced his 'rebirth' before releasing his first podcast after the row. However, the YouTuber again faced a setback after the Supreme Court refused to release his passport. On Tuesday, the court said that the probe against him is still going on and until India's Got Latent probe ends, they will not return his passport.

Several cases have been filed against Allahbadia, who is popularly known as Beerbiceps, across India, including Jaipur, Mumbai and Assam , owing to his lewd remark on a Samay Raina-hosted comedy show. During one of its episodes, he asked a contestant offensive questions about parental intimacy, body parts, and sex. The most criticised question was, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" Although Allahbadia issued multiple apologies on social media, it didn't improve his image in public.

A few weeks later, on March 30, he shared a post announcing that he will be releasing his podcast, which will show 'new Ranveer'.

Who is Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche? Allahbadia's first guest at TRS

Born and brought up in Ladakh, he is recognised as the 8th Chokyong Palga Rinpoche. At a young age, he was identified as 'Tulku,' a reincarnated lama. However, at the age of 18, he left the monastery as he was drawn to the materialistic world. He went to Europe, where he learned computer programming and then ventured into the world of business. Despite being a millionaire, he wasn't able to find peace and satisfaction, so he decided to donate all his earnings and return to being a monk again.

Now, he is often seen at various educational events, talking about spirituality and mental well-being. Palga Rinpoche's journey from monk to millionaire and back to being a monk has given inspiration to many.