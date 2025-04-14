Tanvi The Great Teaser Out: Anupam Kher’s Mystery Lead Is ‘Different But No Less,’ She Is ‘Ready’ To Take On World

Anupam Kher has been keeping his fans hooked by regularly sharing posters about his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. Recently, the veteran actor unveiled the teaser of the movie but didn’t reveal his main lead. The teaser takes viewers in the life of Tanvi, who at first appears to be a special child but transforms herself towards the end of the teaser. In the video, she is shown shifting to a new place, which is in the lap of mountains. She is shown as a school student who is skilled in piano and enjoys photography. The teaser also hints that she joins the Army, as she is shown watching their parade with interest and standing in front of the martyr's tombstone. It ends with Tanvi, who now seems normal, saying, “Mama, Tanvi is ready.”

Sharing the teaser, Anupam Kher wrote, “First Look: I decided to make #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life!”

Movie buffs can't wait to watch Tanvi The Great

Soon after Kher uploaded the teaser, netizens flooded the comment section in excitement. A user wrote, "After watching this, I’m officially obsessed." Another wrote, "Looks like a masterpiece in the making. I’m so excited". A third user wrote, "Tanvi's presence is so powerful, it gives chills." "Can’t get over this first impression," a fan wrote.

