Tanvi The Great Trailer: Shubhangi Dutt Plays Relentless Autistic Girl Who Fights Against All Odds To Join Indian Army

Anupam Kher has finally unveiled the trailer of his highly anticipated film Tanvi The Great, starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt alongside Kher and Pallavi Joshi. In the film, she plays the role of Tanvi, who is autistic and dreams of joining the Indian Army. The film is helmed by Kher and also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami and Karan Tacker.

Watch the trailer of Tanvi The Great

The over three-minute trailer starts with Shubhangi introducing herself as Tanvi Raina, who is ready to go to Lansdowne to be with her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina, played by Anupam Kher. Pallavi is shown as her mother. It was during this trip that her interest in the army piqued when she attended a felicitation ceremony with her grandfather. The show shows that her father, Samar Raina, played by Karan Tacker, died while serving in the army but was not awarded for his bravery. This triggers Tanvi, and she decides to join the army to fulfil her father's wish. As the trailer continues, Tanvi is seen being trained to get admission into the army while her grandfather and mother are sceptical about her decision.

(A still from Tanvi The Great | Image: YouTube)

Towards the end, she is shown training with the soldiers in the army, hinting that she achieves her dream of becoming an Army Officer. The trailer explores the theme of societal and institutional barriers against the autistic, particularly in the army.

(A still from Tanvi The Great | Image: YouTube)

Sharing the trailer on YouTube, the makers wrote, "In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is #TanviTheGreat."

All about Tanvi The Great