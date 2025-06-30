Bollywood's Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Only Six ₹100 Crore Grossers But 2025 But Still Takes Over Last Three Years' Records

The first six months of 2025 have not been the kindest for the Hindi film industry. Despite releases backed by big productions and featuring commercially viable actors, only six movies have made it to the ₹100 crore club. Out of nearly 30 releases, most have flopped at the box office. Even the films that have breached the ₹100 crore mark (like Sikandar) were not able to break even, thus unable to be called a hit. In the first half of the year, only Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava has emerged as a blockbuster. However, despite the below-average performance, the first six months of 2025 have given the industry more ₹100 crore grossers than the first six months of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Despite not-so-pretty picture, the first six months of 2025 fare better than the last three years for Bollywood

Not all is lost for the industry. Post the coronavirus pandemic, the first half of 2025 has been the best first 6 months for Bollywood in the last three years. The films that have breached the ₹100 crore mark at the box office as of now are:

S No. Film Name Box Office Collection (All as per Sacnilk) Verdict 1 Sky Force ₹113 Cr Average 2 Chhaava ₹585 Cr Blockbuster 3 Sikandar ₹110 Cr Flop 4 Raid 2 ₹173 Cr Hit 5 Housefull 5 ₹ 182 Cr and counting TBD 6 Sitaare Zameen Par ₹121 Cr and counting TBD



While the number seems insipid, it is an improvement when compared to the last three years. In the first post-pandemic year, 2022, the Hindi film industry made only two movies that grossed over ₹100 crore in the first six months - Gangubai Kathiawadi (₹131.9 cr), The Kashmir Files (₹252.25 cr) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹184.32 cr).



In 2023, the number rose further 5 movies grossing over ₹100 crore in the first six months of the year. One of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood ever, Pathaan made ₹524.53 cr. Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar minted ₹147.28 cr. Despite being a flop, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made ₹110.94 cr while The Kerala Story emerged as a sleeper hit and raked in ₹239.05 cr. The poorly reviewed Prabhas headliner Adipurush raked in ₹147.92 crore, becoming the fifth over ₹100 crore grosser of the first half of 2023.

2024 was not a great year for the Hindi film industry. While big-budget movies over the year did not perform well, only three ₹100 grossers emerged in the first half. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter (₹212.79 cr), Ajay Devgn-R Madhvan's Shaitaan (₹148.21 cr) and Maddock's Munjya (₹102.54 cr) were the only big films of the first half of 2024.

Six ₹100 cr Grossers, 17 Flops, 4 Clean Hits in the first 6 Months of 2025

In the first six months of 2025, only 4 films have emerged as hits. Bhool Chuk Maaf, Raid 2, Chhaava and Sitaare Zameen Par are the only clean hits of the year till now. Movies featuring a big star cast like Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 and Kesari 2, or Salman Khan's Sikandar, failed to perform well at the box office. Other films that performed far less than expected were Kangana Ranaut's Emergency (₹18.4 cr), John Abraham starrer The Diplomat (₹38.97 cr), Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37 cr) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹88.72 cr). Loveyapa, Mere Husban Ki Biwi, Fateh, Azaad and Badass Ravi Kumar are among the lowest performers of the year so far.

All eyes are on the next six months of 2025