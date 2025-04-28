Tanvi The Great: Who is Shubhangi Dutt? Actress Playing Tanvi In Anupam Kher's Directorial

Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated directorial Tanvi: The Great. The veteran actor announced the film last year in March, and since then, kept the face of the lead actress hidden. Now, after over a year, he has finally unveiled her face at a pre-release event. He also shared a video from his film that shows Shubhangi as Tanvi. She is from Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, and the film marks his debut in Bollywood.

Meet Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video (an extended version of the trailer) introducing Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi. In the caption, he penned a long how the idea of film on this subject struck him and his hunt for Tanvi. While the veteran actor was sure to pick one of his students from his acting school, Actor Prepares, the journey was still difficult as Tanvi represents goodness, innocence, charm and purity, and to find such a person was a task. "The idea of making the film #TanviTheGreat came to me roughly 4 years back from a real-life conversation! And it took me and our team almost three years to put it together. I was 100% sure to find #Tanvi from my acting school @actorprepares. But it was a difficult task to find TANVI! Difficult, because #Tanvi represents goodness, innocence, charm, sense of wonder, funniness and purity! Tanvi is DIFFERENT but NO LESS!" he wrote.

Anupam Kher took 6 months to find Tanvi

He further shared that his search for Tanvi came to an end after his master class at school, where he asked his students to close their eyes. "I saw #SHUBHANGI with her eyes shut and peace written all over her face. Later, she told us that she was actually in a dreamworld, which was her security blanket," he wrote. He didn't reveal much about the actress and said, "She has given her all to portray Tanvi — a story very close to my heart. I hope audiences embrace her with the love and encouragement she truly deserves. I cannot wait for the world to witness the magic she has brought to Tanvi The Great. I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion.”

Shubhangi Dutt on her acting debut

During the press event, Shubhangi expressed her happiness and said she is immensely grateful to Kher for giving her an opportunity. "My joy had no limits when I got to know I would be playing the role of Tanvi. Embodying the character of Tanvi has been an overwhelming yet an enriching experience. Working alongside so many legends in the film has strengthened my foundation, and I am determined to continue working even harder,” she said.

(A screengrab from Tanvi The Great trailer | Image: YouTube)