New Films And Web Series On OTT This Week (April 28 - May 4): The Eternaut, Costao, Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

This week (April 28 to May 4), OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Apple TV+, among others, are set to release a range of movies and shows. From Exterritorial and Turning Point: The Vietnam War to Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, the list will pique your interest as the titles belong to various genres.

Chef's Table: Legends

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats. Created by David Gelb, the series stars Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, and Alice Waters in the lead roles. The show is currently streaming on the OTT giant.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Eternaut

After a devastating toxic snowfall kills millions, Juan Salvo and a group of survivors in Buenos Aires must resist an invisible threat from another world. The series starring Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, and César Troncoso will stream on April 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Exterritorial

Jeanne Goursaud, Dougray Scott, and Lera Abova starrer follows a mother and ex-special forces soldier, Sara, whose son vanishes inside a US consulate. She does everything in her power to find him and uncovers a dark conspiracy. The film will release on April 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

It is a mini-documentary series that examines the harrowing consequences of the Vietnam War, from the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon. It will stream on April 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Carême

Witness the rise of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, and his descent into espionage in Napoleon-era France, where manipulation is king. With his gifts for gastronomy and seduction, he becomes the perfect weapon in a fight for power. The series stars Benjamin Voisin, Lyna Khoudri and Jérémie Renier. It will stream on April 30.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Costao

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is set in the 1990s. It follows a customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who becomes a legend in Goa due to his bravery and tactics. His personal and professional life unravels when he kills a powerful drug lord in self-defence. The movie is set to premiere on May 1.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bromance

The adventure comedy drama, directed by Arun D. Jose, stars Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, Mahima Nambiar and Shyam Mohan. The movie was released in the theatres in February, and after three months, it will be released on OTT. It follows Binto, who teams up with his brother Shinto's friends for a thrilling adventure to find him, leading to unexpected twists, discoveries, and unforgettable moments. It will release on May 1.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

A dysfunctional royal family implodes with the death of their diabolical patriarch. Now, the three surviving Raisingghs battle it out for power and kingship. Starring Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar, the series will release on May 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Black, White & Gray: Love Kills

The truth is never black or white. A high-profile case of serial killings takes an unexpected turn when forbidden love and deception come into play. In a world where love can kill, uncovering the truth is more dangerous than ever. The series stars Abhishek Bhalerao, Nishant Shamaskar and Mayur More. It will stream on May 2.