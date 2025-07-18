Tanvi The Great X Review: Anupam Kher's Film 'Touches The Soul', Debutante Shubhangi Dutt Shines, Say Netizens

Tanvi The Great X Review: Anupam Kher's directorial starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt has finally hit the theatres on July 18. The film revolves around a 21-year-old girl with autism spectrum, determined to follow in her father's footsteps and join the army to fulfil his dream of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier. The film marks Kher's return to the director's seat after 23 years. As the film hit the theatres, early cinemagoers watched the first show and took to their social media handle to share their reviews.

Is Tanvi the Great worth the watch?

Movie buffs are singing the praises of Tanvi The Great and calling it inspirational. They also hailed the performance of Shubhangi, who plays the role of a girl with autism spectrum and called her "brilliant". A user wrote, "Some films transcend the traditional boundaries of storytelling to become immersive, soul-stirring experiences— and @AnupamPKher's #TanviTheGreat is one such rare gem. Debutante #ShubhangiDutt is a revelation and just brilliant in her portrayal. A must watch."

Another user gave 4.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Tanvi The Great One Of My Critic has been the best experience..and all the actors have done anto amazing job..the story touches the soul directly..salute Anupam Kher."

A user gave 4 stars out of 5 and hailed Kher's direction as "crisp" and "powerful". An excerpt from his review read, "This is not just entertainment, it’s a voice. Highly recommended for families."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 stars out of 5, and his final word is that the film is "cinema with a soul". He further wrote, "At a time when high-concept thrillers and masala entertainers dominate the marquee, #TanviTheGreat brings back the magic of pure, emotionally driven storytelling." However, he pointed out that the film gets slow-paced and stretched in the post-interval portions. He thinks a crisper narrative would've only enhanced the impact.

"This time he proved that if one wants, then nothing is impossible. He started his direction with #OmJaiJagdish, which was a failure. This time, he took a risk again. The film is good. #TanviTheGreat," a user wrote.

All about Tanvi The Great