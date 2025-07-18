Saiyaara Advance Booking Collection: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film Beats Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sky Force To Register 3rd Biggest Ticket Sales Pre-Release For A 2025 Bollywood Release

Bollywood's latest offering, Saiyaara, has become the talk of the town. Featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles, the movie has sprung a surprise in the advance booking collections. Despite no promotions, Saiyaara has defied all logic by grossing over ₹9 crore before the release of the film. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹45 crore, the movie has registered the third-highest advanced booking collections this year.

Debutant Ahaan Panday starrer Saiyaara set to wreak havoc at the box office

As per reports by Sacnilk, Saiyaara has minted ₹9.39 Cr in advance booking for day 1 by selling over 380847 tickets. With blocked seats, the collection of the movie has reached around ₹12.49 Cr. With a strong buzz about the film and the seemingly organic interest among cinegoers, experts believe that the Ahaan Panday starrer can open with more than ₹20 crore on day 1.



Also Read: First Review: Is Ahaan, Aneet's Saiyaara Really Worth The Crazy Hype?



Saiyaara's box office might also make it one of the biggest hits of the year and the biggest opening for a debutant. If reports are to be believed, the Ahaan Panday starrer has registered generous collections not just in multiplexes but also in single-screen theatres. The trailer and the title song of the movie have created a strong buzz with the ‘jilted lover’ trope most likely becoming the selling factor for Saiyaara.

In the advanced booking collections, the film has beaten the likes of Housefull 5 (₹8.02 cr), Raid 2 (₹6.52 cr) and Sky Force (₹3.82 cr). The film has registered the third-highest advanced booking collections of the year after Chhaava (₹13.85 cr) and Sikandar (₹10.09 cr).



Also Read: Saiyaara Beats Kesari 2, Jaat In Advance Booking Even Without Promotions