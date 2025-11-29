Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Locks ₹50 Crore Opening Weekend

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have paired up for the first time in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which released on November 28. The trailer hinted that it's an intense romance drama and the makers have delivered on their promise. The reviews of the film have been mixed, but the audiences are flocking to cinema halls to witness this latest Bollywood love saga. As a result, the collections have been good.

Tere Ishk Mein witnesses growth in biz on day 2

The movie opened to ₹16 crore on Friday (Nov 28). Of this, the Hindi version collected ₹15.25 crore while the Tamil version contributed ₹75 lakh. On day 2, the numbers jumped slightly to ₹17 crore, indicating the growing interest of the audiences in the film. The two-day total of TIM is ₹33 crore nett in India. The film is certain to cross ₹50 crore mark in its first weekend, with further growth in collections expected on Sunday.

Tere Ishk Mein released on November 28 | Image: X

As the audiences for TIM grew, holdover releases 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4 and De De Pyaar De 2 suffered significantly and collections of all these movies fell below the ₹1.5 crore mark. Gustaakh Ishq, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, released alongside TIM on November 28. However, it has not been able to collect even ₹1 crore in 2 days at the domestic box office.

Will Tere Ishk Mein prove to be a competition for Dhurandhar?

While Tere Ishk Mein is expected to do well in its first week, in its second weekend, it will face fierce competition from Ranveer Singh starrer spy action thriller Dhurandhar. It will arrive in cinema halls on December 5 amid much anticipation.