Tere Ishk Mein Cast Fees: Difference Between Dhanush And Kriti Sanon's Paycheck Will Shock You

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, will hit the big screens this Friday, November 28. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film is among the year’s most anticipated releases. Ahead of its premiere, the romantic drama has received a ‘U/A’ certificate. As excitement grows among Raanjhanaa fans, here is a look at the difference between the fees charged by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Tere Ishk Mein Cast Fees: Dhanush or Kriti Sanon, who charged more?

As per Insta Bollywood, Dhanush steps into Shankar’s intense world and is reportedly charging around ₹15 crore. Kriti Sanon will be leading opposite to him, bringing depth and vulnerability to Mukti. She is allegedly earning about ₹5 crore. Other reports claim that this romantic drama was made on a budget of around ₹70-100 crore. However, the makers have not confirmed this number.

The film starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon is among the year’s most anticipated releases. Advanced bookings opened on Sunday and have been progressing quickly. As per Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein, releasing in Hindi and Tamil, has already sold 44,577 tickets and collected ₹1.09 crore in pre-sales.

Set in the vibrant lanes of Banaras, the movie follows the fiery and complicated love story of Shankar and Mukti. Dhanush is returning as Shankar after 12 years, and this time as a classic angry young man, driven by emotions he can barely control. Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, is a spirited college girl who finds herself swept into a whirlwind romance with him during their university days. Their love is intense, messy and full of raw feelings. It will be interesting to see if the movie will live up to the expectations.

