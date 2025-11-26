Tere Ishk Mein Passes CBFC Scrutiny With Ease, Only One Change Demanded In Kriti Sanon-Dhanush Starrer

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the release, the makers have completed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) formalities. Tere Ishk Mein has been passed with a ‘U/A’ certificate, deeming it fit to be viewed by an audience over 16 years of age.



CBFC goes easy on Tere Ishk Mein

The CBFC has earned a reputation for its harsh judgments and chopping off pivotal scenes from films released in the past. However, in a surprising movie, the board went soft with the Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer despite there being intense romance and select action scenes in the movie. A source close to the film board told Bollywood Hungama that only dialogue has been modified in Tere Ishk Mein.

The source said, “Tere Ishk Mein has a lot of fights and intense romance, as evident from the trailers. The CBFC usually asks for deletions in the action scenes, certain fiery dialogues or intimate moments. But with Tere Ishk Mein, they have not asked for any visual cut at all. Only one dialogue has been modified.” Additionally, the board has asked the makers to add the mandatory ‘anti-smoking’ static message and blur the label of the liquor bottle shown in the movie.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will share screen for the first time in Tere Ishk Mein | Image: IMDb

Following the CBFC scrutiny, Tere Ishk Mein has obtained a ‘U/A 16+' certificate and has registered a runtime of 2 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds.



Tere Ishk Mein advanced booking

A still from Tere Ishk Mein teaser | Image: X

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The advanced booking for the film commenced on Sunday and has been moving at a brisk pace. As per Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein, releasing in Hindi and Tamil, has already sold 44577 tickets with ₹1.09 cr already amassed in pre-sales.