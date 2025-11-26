Tere Ishk Mein Vs Dhurandhar Screen War Begins With This Condition For Single Screen Exhibitors: Report

Tere Ishk Mein is likely to emerge as a hit at the box office. The movie, headlined by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, will hit the big screens on November 28. The movie will release a week before Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The action thriller will hit screens on December 4.

Tere Ishk Mein makers insist on blocking single screens for 2 weeks

A source close to the production and distribution team of Tere Ishk Mein told Bollywood Hungama about a special condition being laid down by the makers. The insider in the know told the publication, “AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani, has asked the single-screens to sign an agreement stating that they’ll play all shows of Tere Ishk Mein this week. All theatres have agreed to this directive. But the distribution team has further instructed the theatres that they will have to commit to 2 shows of Tere Ishk Mein next week. Only when these two conditions are met will they get to release Tere Ishk Mein.”



The publication added, “Dhurandhar releases next Friday, December 5. Hence, if single-screen hall owners agree to the demand put forth by AA Films, they’ll have to play the Ranveer Singh-starrer with just 2 shows in order to accommodate Tere Ishk Mein. The theatre owners have reservations with this arrangement as they want to give reasonable showcasing to Dhurandhar as well.”

The insider in the know also shared, “The single screens are hoping that this deadlock is resolved soon. They are keen to play Tere Ishk Mein, looking at the advance booking. None of the releases this month has scored in their theatres. The last one, which was successful, was Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released more than a month ago. Even this mass-friendly film didn’t release in the first week in many single-screen properties. As a result, they are very eager to play the massy flick Tere Ishk Mein and also Dhurandhar.”



