Updated 23 November 2025 at 13:23 IST
Tere Ishk Mein Vs Dhurandhar: Early Trend Shows Greater Interest In Romantic Drama Over Action Thriller
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein will hit the big screens on November 28, a week before Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on December 5.
Two of Bollywood's most anticipated films, Tere Ishk Mein and Dhurandhar, will hit the screens back-to-back on consecutive Fridays. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer will release on November 28, followed by Ranveer Singh's actioner on December 5. Both movies belong to two completely different genres, and it will be interesting to see which dominates the box office on release.
Dhurandhar vs Tere Ishk Mein: BMS shows spiked interest in the Kriti Sanon-Dhanush starrer
Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama movie directed by Aanand L. Rai. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush headline the movie. Social media users have given an overwhelmingly positive response to the trailer of the film, which was released on November 14. Several cinegoers have marked their interest in the movie on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.
At the time of publishing, 113k+ had shown their interest in the romantic drama. This is remarkably higher than the interests shown in Dhurandhar. However, it must also be noted that Tere Ishk Mein is releasing first, and all promotional assets of the movie have already been released. On the other hand, the promotions of Dhurandhar are yet to begin. Owing to the gore hyperviolence in the Ranveer Singh movie, as shown in the trailer, the movie is likely to get an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, limiting its audience to 18+ patrons.
Dhurandhar has registered an interest of 54.9k people on BookMyShow. However, the reception of the movie's trailer was phenomenal, and it is likely to amass a decent total at the box office. Dhurandhar is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Along with Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 23 November 2025 at 13:23 IST