Tere Ishk Mein Vs Saiyaara Week 1 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Manages Only Half Of Ahaan Panday's Romantic Blockbuster

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Saiyaara Week 1 Box Office Collection: This year, Bollywood reclaimed the romance genre with the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and now Tere Ishk Mein, which has performed very well in its first week at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein released on November 28 and after its first week, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, thus becoming the Tamil star's biggest Hindi grosser, surpassing Raanjhanaa. At this pace, TIM Is set to be the actor's highest grosser in the past few years, beating critical and commercial hits like Captain Miller, Raayan, Kuberaa and Idli Kadai.

TIM collected ₹83.60 crore in its first week. The first weekend concluded on a high with ₹52 crore collection, but numbers declined in the weekdays. However, on Tuesday, the movie did double digits due to reduced ticket prices. The positive reviews are driving its biz at the box office but after December 5, it will compete with Ranveer Singh starrer action thriller Dhurandhar not just for screens but also for audiences. The second weekend for TIM remains crucial as it battles against the much-awaited release starting December 5.

Compared to the over ₹500 crore grosser Saiyaara, TIM is faring way less. Saiyaara was a dark horse at the box office. Even without promotions, the movie did over ₹82 crore in its first weekend. It concluded its first week with ₹172.75 crore at the domestic box office.

