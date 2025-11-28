Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Worth Watching Or Overblown? Netizens’ Verdict Of Dhanush’s Thrilling Romance Drama Out

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Anand L Rai’s much-awaited romantic drama has finally arrived in cinemas, with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Fans of the popular 2013 film Raanjhanaa are excited to witness this fiery love story. Now that the film is out, movie buffs watched the morning shows and have shared their reactions on X(formerly known as Twitter).

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein: Worth watching or not?

So far, the internet is singing praise for the movie. One user wrote, “GOODNESS! A total 'heart was in my mouth' second half. 'Yeh Kya Dekh Liya' moment MAX PRO! Intensity ki saari hadd paaar, don't even know how to judge this one. The drama was too much for my nerves. BARBAAD & MANHOOS PYAAR, ek naya chapter! #TereIshkMein.”

One user wrote, “#TereIshkMein - Heartwarming First Half♥️✨#Dhanush & #KritiSanon Pair looks so lovely on the screen & their performance elevating the film🌟Visuals are super pleasant🤩#ARRahman music is the soul of the film. Every song placement & BGM was”

Another wrote, “#TereIshkMein is an absolute emotional storm! The intensity, the raw emotion, it's Aanand L Rai at his best. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon deliver career-best performances. The songs and background music by AR Rahman elevates every single moment A MUST WATCH intense love story! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

All about Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is likely to emerge as a hit at the box office. The advanced booking for the film commenced on Sunday and has been moving at a brisk pace. As per Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein, releasing in Hindi and Tamil, has already sold 44577 tickets with ₹1.09 cr already amassed in pre-sales. The film follows the story of an angry and violent young man, played by Dhanush, who falls in love with Mukti, played by Kriti. Their romance grows in the college corridors and during bike rides, but she soon changes her mind about him and decides to marry someone else.