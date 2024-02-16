Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released during the Valentine's Week and has been able to do decnt business in its first week. While the rom-com featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been able to do well in the mass circuits, the urban centres are drawing its fair share of crowd. However, in India, the movie has been able to cross the ₹50 crore mark and has remained short by a substantial margin.

TBMAUJ box office report breakdown

After its release, the film showed a good trend after the first weekend. But the collections were elevated by the buy one get one free offer on the Valentine's Day, according to Box Office India. According to the website it remains to be seen whether the film will be able to stand ground after the offer is lifted. The first week collection of the movie stands as below, according to BOI.

Friday - ₹6.75 crore

Saturday - ₹9.50 crore

Sunday - ₹10.25 crore

Monday - ₹3.50 crore

Tuesday - ₹3.40 crore

Wednesday - ₹6.25 crore

Thursday - ₹ 3.25 crore

Overseas, the Shahid-Kriti starrer has collected ₹27 crore, according to Sacnilk. This has taken its cumulative total at the worldwide box office to a little below ₹80 crore in seven days.

TMBAUJ turns out to be an average fare at box office

As far as the film's box office report is concerned, TMBAUJ is headed towards an average verdict at the box office. Where its final total lands will depend on the collection during the second week. However, the offer on the tickets so early into its release will be a factor in its success, according to BOI.