Thamma Advance Booking Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns ₹1.27 Crore Ahead Of Diwali Release

Thamma Advance Booking Collection: The release date of one of the most anticipated movies of the year is inching closer. Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit the big screens on October 21, in IMAX and 4DX versions too. The advance booking for the horror comedy is now open but the ticket sales is moving ahead at a very slow pace. Thamma is not a solo release on Diwali but will witness a box office clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. This means that for it to truly shine, the pre-sales figures have to be strong for initial momentum.

Thamma mints ₹1.27 crore in advance booking

Thamma will release in Hindi and Telugu. In all formats and languages, the film has sold around 45,812 tickets. In India, Thamma is currently playing 9485 shows, with additions expected as the release date nears and the pre-sales pick up.

Thamma will release in IMAX and 4DX also | Image: X

Thamma's competitor Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also slow in pre-sales as it has collected over ₹40 lakh from the 14,256 tickets it has sold so far in Hindi. Unlike Thamma, EDKD will only release in Hindi and needs to pick up pace if the opening day collection has to be good.

What is Thamma about?

Directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thamma will introduce Rashmika and Ayushmann's characters to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe | Image: X