Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Movie Mints ₹25 Lakh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection: This Diwali will witness a clash between the romantic movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and the horror comedy Thamma. The advance bookings for both films is underway amid expectations that it will be fireworks at the box office on October 21. With three days to go for the release, early response to the films has been below expectations, with EDKD selling under 9000 tickets by Saturday evening.

Muted response to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in advance booking

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been given an A certificate by the censor board. It is the first 'Adults Only' Bollywood film in over two decades to release on Diwali. However, amid the festivities, EDKD is witnessing below average audience response as far as pre-sales are concerned. With shows available in over 2100 screens, the romantic drama has minted a little over ₹25 lakh from the 8815 tickets it has sold so far. Unlike Thamma, which is also releasing in Telugu, EDKD will just release in Hindi, relying entirely on audiences in the Northern belts to contribute to its India biz.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has received an A certificate by the CBFC | Image: YouTube

Earlier this year, Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam re-release during the Valentine's Week broke box office records. Expectations will be same from EDKD but advance bookings will have to pick up pace otherwise the opening day collection will rely entirely on spot bookings and word of mouth.

Thamma stays below ₹1 crore mark in pre-sales