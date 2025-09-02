The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Controversial Film Struggles With 25X Less Ticket Sales Than Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files Advance Booking Collection: Vivek Agnihotri is all set to bring his controversial movie to cinema halls on September 5. However, it will release in a clash with Tiger Shroff fronted Baaghi 4 and the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Bengal Files is the second film from Vivek's planned trilogy and follows after the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files (2022). Even though the director released The Vaccine War in 2023, it could not become a hit, let alone match up to the collections of The Kashmir Files. After securing a dud, Vivek will bank on The Bengal Files to become a success.

The advance booking of the movie is now open. Here's how the audiences are reacting to it.

The Bengal Files struggling at box office amid controversies

The Bengal Files features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. It focuses on the events of Direct Action Day, aiming to unveil the "most brutal chapter" of Indian history. The event quickly devolved into widespread communal violence, particularly in Calcutta (now Kolkata), resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries in what became known as the Great Calcutta Killing or the Calcutta Riots of 1946. The movie is facing hurdles in West Bengal and Vivek fears that the movie maybe banned from release in the state. Its trailer launch in Kolkata was disrupted twice.

A still from The Bengal Files | Image: YouTube screengrab

Meanwhile, at the box office, The Bengal Files has sold just 883 tickets, collecting ₹2.78 lakh from 253 shows in India despite its advance bookings opening on August 31. There is still a couple of days more to go for its release. Meanwhile, The Bengal Files rival Baaghi 4 has taken the early lead, selling 27,582 tickets from 2812 shows as pre-sales opened on September 2. Baaghi 4 has minted ₹62.55 lakh so far.