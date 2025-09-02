Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff-Sonam Bajwa's Action Film Needs Over 550% Jump In Biz To Beat Baaghi 3

Baaghi 4 Day 1 Advance Booking Collection: Tiger Shroff is back with another action film. This time it's the fourth installment of his hit franchise Baaghi. Joining Tiger is Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. The advance booking of the movie opened on September 2, three days before its worldwide release and the ticket sales are off to a very slow start amid below average buzz among the audiences.

Also read: Sumona Posts Then Deletes Note On Flagging Safety Concerns In Mumbai

How much has Baaghi 4 collected in advance booking?

Baaghi 4 advance booking opened in 1266 shows in India. This is the first part in the series that has been rated A by the CBFC due to the extreme action sequences, a glimpse of which has been shown in the trailer as well. After a few hours the pre-sales went live, Baaghi 4 managed to sell 7400 tickets, earning a little over ₹88 lakh. In the coming 2 days, the numbers will have to gather genuine pace if the latest film aims to become the biggest opener in the franchise.

Also read: Vivek Urges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Not To Ban The Bengal Files

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha | Image: X

Baaghi (2016) minted ₹11.93 crore on day 1. The movie starred Shraddha Kapoor alongside Tiger. In the sequel, which released in 2018, the actor's then-girlfriend Disha Patani featured alongside him. Baaghi 2 remains the biggest opener in the franchise so far with ₹25 crore biz on day 1. Baaghi 3, which released during the early Covid period in March 2020, minted ₹6 crore in advance booking and opened to ₹20 crore+. With the threequel, the collections significantly declined as the pandemic spread fast and lockdown was ordered by the government, leading to the shutdown of the theatres.

Baaghi 4 to compete with The Bengal Files

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie The Bengal Files is releasing alongside Baaghi 4 on September 5.