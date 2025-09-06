Updated 6 September 2025 at 08:51 IST
Kiku Sharda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Exit From Kapil Sharma's Show After Viral Spat With Krushna Abhishek: The Fight Was...
Kiku Sharda is set to feature in Ashneer Grover's show Rise and Fall. The show will start streaming from today, September 6, on Amazon MX Player.
Kiku Sharda left everyone shocked when he announced his exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show. Soon after, speculations began circulating that it was due to his altercation with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek during a practice session, which also went viral on the internet. However, Sharda has now addressed the rumours and confirmed that it's baseless and he will remain a core member of comedian Kapil Sharma's team.
Kiku Sharda addresses his viral fight with Krushna Abhishek
Taking to his Instagram handle, Kiku Sharda once and for all put the speculation to rest by sharing a goofy photo with Krushna Abhishek along with a note in the caption. He assured his fans that they would remain as friends forever and that the fight was a prank. "Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! The “fight” was a prank only. Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain," he wrote.
In the image, a text reads, "A never-ending story".
This news left the fans excited, and they flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "I said it before, that was prank." Another wrote, "Arre sir sun k acha laga. Ap hi ho to sbse purane or jaan ho show ki". A third user wrote, “Good, warna apke bina to show me koi maja nahi ata.”
Kiku Sharda to feature in Rise and Fall?
Yes, the comedian is all set to feature in Ashneer Grover's show Rise and Fall. The show will start streaming from today, September 6, on Amazon MX Player.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's show is all set to conclude as only 3 episodes are left. The makers are yet to announce the fourth season.
