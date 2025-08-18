The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Gopal Mukherjee’s Grandson FIR Against Him, Says 'Shantanu Is Forced By...'

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his next drama, The Bengal Files. He attended a pre-release event in Delhi, where he answered questions related to the movie, which has already attracted legal notice. An FIR has been filed against the filmmaker and others for allegedly portraying Gopal Chandra Mukherjee aka Gopal Patha, in a bad light. Mukherjee's son, Shantanu, filed the case for insulting her grandfather's legacy by referring to him as "Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha" in the film. At the press conference, Vivek issued a clarification and said that he would answer to Shantanu legally. However, Vivek shared that he has done justice to Mukherjee's image in the movie.

Vivek Agnihotri issues clarification on Gopal Chandra Mukherjee's portrayal

During the Delhi event, Vivek shared that Mukherjee was a "hero". In the film, he has a small bit, but he has shown him as a hero. The filmmaker has taken a bit from Mukherjee's interview with the BBC and has only shown that much. "I have nothing to do with Gopal Mukherjee's life and politics," he added. "He was a hero. The people of Bengal consider him a hero and have shown him like a hero," he said.

Vivek added that he was supposed to inaugurate Mukherjee's idol in Kolkata the day of the trailer launch, but owing to all the chaos, he couldn't attend the event. "Yesterday, I had to inaugurate his statue in Kolkata. I couldn't do it because of the chaos. The people who made the statue came to my hotel, got the photo of the same statue cut from me and inaugurated it. I couldn't go because of security. I respect Gopal Mukherjee a lot," Vivek added.

Addressing the FIR filed by Shantanu, Vivek said that Mukherjee's grandson works with TMC and that he was "forced" to do so. "His grandson, Shantanu, works with the TMC and he is doing what is compulsory for him... you know the politics of Bengal. He is being forced to do what he is doing. It is their helplessness. They did it legally. We will answer him legally," Vivek concluded.

About The Bengal Files