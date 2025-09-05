The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Vivek Agnihotri's Political Drama, Laud Simratt Kaur For Her 'Mind-blowing' Performance

The Bengal Files X Review: Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has finally hit the theatres after a few hiccups. The political drama is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide. The movie buffs watched the early shows and have penned their review on social media, calling the film 'incredible'. However, what stands common in all the reviews is Simratt Kaur. The actress who earned fame after starring in Gadar 2 is being lauded for her terrific performance in the movie.

Netizens review The Bengal Files

X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with reviews of movie buffs who watched the early show of the movie. A user wrote, "Ohh Bhai Full Emotional, Truthful, Mind gobbling Movie based on Bengal Dark Chapter. @vivekagnihotri Thank you, sir, for bringing this dark truth to light."

A user praised Simratt and wrote, "Still can’t get over the monologue by Simratt Kaur in THE BENGAL FILES, what a mind blowing performance, what a terrific actress….. Award winning performance..."

"A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul! Gripping storytelling by Vivek Agnihotri. Bone-chilling frames that hit the conscience. Powerhouse performances – Simratt Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar. Strong support – Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata & Sourav Das. This is not just cinema… It’s HISTORY on screen. Unmissable & unforgettable! a user wrote.

A movie buff wrote, "A hard-hitting take on Direct Action Day (1946) Raw, intense & unforgettable. Brilliant performances + powerful storytelling = MUST WATCH."

Another wrote, "Incredible movie and haunting. The Bengal Files is our history. Simrat kaur with a performance of a lifetime as Bharathi Banarjee. Her emotions sweep you, definitely watch out. Namashi and Pallavi Joshi are also fantastic. & Mithu da 🫡 #TheBengalFilesReview #thebengalfiles".

All about The Bengal Files