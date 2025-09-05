The Conjuring Last Rites X Review: Patrick Wilson-Vera Farmiga's Supernatural Horror Film 'Didn't Carry The Spine-chilling Aura Of Franchise,' Say Netizens

The Conjuring Last Rites X Review: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's supernatural horror film has concluded with the recently released movie. The film marks the return of Wilson and Farmiga as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. The ninth and final installment focuses more on the Warrens' family story, offering a peek into their history rather than the paranormal activity. While the movie buffs are emotional, as one of the hit franchises has concluded. However, they couldn't help but point out the misses. The cinemagoers who watched the late-night show have flooded social media with their reviews, and most of them are unimpressed. They called the film 'predictable', 'lengthy' and 'laugh riot'.

Is The Conjuring: Last Rites worth watching?

Movie buffs who watched the preview shows on September 4 have penned their reviews on X (formerly known as Twitter). A user wrote in detail and shared that the first half of the movie is a "very slow burner", but it picked up the pace in the second half, delivering some gripping moments. The user stated that the final installment offers a "decent farewell" to The Conjuring Universe. "#ConjuringTheLastRites - Personally didn’t quite carry the same spine-chilling aura as #TheConjuring2, #Annabelle, or #Nun 1&2. First half was a very slow burner... But the second half truly found its rhythm, delivering some gripping moments. For me, the showdown of the Axe Man and Father Gordon massacre stood as the pinnacle of horror artistry in the film crafted with tension and spectacle. On the whole, this offers a decent farewell to one of cinema’s most iconic horror franchises #Conjuring," read the review.

Another was disappointed with the final installment and called it the 'worst' movie of the franchise. "#ConjuringTheLastRites is a complete letdown. nothing new or interesting for horror and thriller fans. It's a waste of time and a massive disappointment. #Conjuring: is the absolute worst movie in the entire franchise," read the review.

A third movie buff liked the spookiness in the movie, but added that the film's length is a bit dull. However, in comparison to other releases, it is worth watching. "Spooky BGM ✔️ Jump scares ✔️ Performances ✔️ Production top-notch 🎬 But the length drags 😴 Still, worth a theatre watch for a chilling & fitting end to the saga," read the review.

"Just finished The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary 😭 predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs 💀 laughed way more than that 😂 giving it a mid 5/10 ⭐️ but still, sad this series ended," a user wrote.

"#TheConjuringLastRites leans more into the Warrens’ family story than pure scares, wrapping emotional beats with unsettling terror. While billed as their most terrifying case, it doesn’t quite capture the tension or impact of the first two films," read the post.

However, there were some who praised the film and called it a good way to wrap up the franchise. "#ConjuringTheLastRites is a good way to wrap up this franchise. It focuses heavily on the Warren family reminiscing on their career. It has a lot of great call-backs and a few jump scares. The ending is 1 of the better endings in the franchise," wrote a user.

