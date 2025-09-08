The Chase Teaser: 'Cool Head' MS Dhoni To Make Bollywood Debut With R Madhavan? Here's What We Know

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the teaser of The Chase. Helmed by Jigra director Vasan Bala, the teaser is said to be of a film, marking Dhoni's debut in Bollywood. The project also stars R Madhavan and Viraj Ghelani in lead roles. However, it is believed the teaser is part of an upcoming music video.

Watch The Chase teaser

The 56-second video shows Dhoni and Madhavan as cops of the task force, who are on a mission. Dressed in black ensembles with bulletproof jackets, they can be seen wielding guns and fighting off what appears to be goons. Soon after the teaser was dropped on YouTube, their fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement.

A user wrote, "Another unexpected collaboration of 2025. Dhoni X Madhavan." Another fan wrote, "If that's a movie then salute to the courage of producer." A fan wrote, "Looks like comedy + action movie..Shocked to see MSD in such a different avatar..❤ Cant wait to see him on big screen ! I hope he will perform the same like 2011 WC final..👍 All the best MSD.. Madhavan is love." "Wow that's an incredible teaser of Mahi bhai," a user wrote. "First film jo release hone se pehle super hit ho jayega ... Thala for a reason."

Another pointed out, "I think it's a song, not a movie and I have a reason that is this teaser was uploaded to Lucifer Music. I don't know why people are thinking it's a movie."

R Madhavan shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up - a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase - teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon."