The Company That Priyanshu Kshatriya Aka Babu Chhetri Kept Got Him Killed, Jhund Actor Once Said 'Mujhe Don Banne Ka Tha...'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Priyanshu Kshatriya alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, was found dead aged 21 in Nagpur's Jaripatka area in the wee hours of Wednseday (October 8). Babu Chhetri was allegedly murdered by his friend Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20) after they got into an argument in an inebriated state.

Police said that Chhetri threatened Sahu during a drinking session at an abandoned place in Jaripatka area and then fell asleep. Fearing harm, Sahu tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Locals found him lying half-naked and tied up in serious condition and alerted the police. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead during treatment. Local media has termed Chhetri as a "goon" and a "history sheeter". However, many know him for his role in Jhund movie.

Priyanshu Kshatriya in a still from Jhund movie | Image: YouTube

The Nagraj Manjule directorial is a commentary on how a life of crime, drug abuse and alcoholism is fateful and people of lower socio-economic status are mostly its victims. Chhetri, in an interview, revealed how his life changed after being cast in Jhund. Before that, he dreamed of becoming a "don" as he grew up in the midst of criminals and drug abusers.

Reflecting on how the company he kept was harmful for him, Chhetri shared, "Mere jo dost saath mein uthte baithte hai meri thali mein khate the, meri dosti ke kaaran main barbaad ho gaya tha... Mera dostana acha bi tha aur bura bhi par main ungli hamesha bura dostane ki thaam ke rakhta tha. Kyunki wahan se paisa aata tha kyunki acche dostane se sirf gyaan aata tha. Mujhe toh don banne ka tha toh tum soch sakte ho kaisa hi..."

Priyanshu Kshatriya belonged to a lower socio-economic background | Image: X

Jhund reflected the life of slum kids and how they are given a purpose in life by a social worker. The movie is inspired by the life and works of Vijay Barse, the founder of teh NGO Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan plays Barse in Jhund. Late Chhetri shared some pivotal scenes with Big B in Jhund.

Chhetri got popular in his 'basti" in Nagpur after the life-changing role he got in the Bollywood movie. He was grateful to director Nagraj Manjule for giving him viral dialogues that also made the cut in the trailer. "Sir ne jo dialogue likh ke diya acche acche woh mera naseeb tha. Maa baap ne kuch acche karam kiye honge isliye mujhe itni achi film mili. Jaise main pehle tha, main sochta tha apne ko badmashi karne ka hai. Nagpur mein badmaashon ko zyaada izzat milti. Mujhe badmaashi karne ka tha... Kuch bi ban sakte ho toh seedha sadha simple insaan ban jao, aisa main ab sochta hoon," Chhetri reflected in an interview back in 2022 during the film's release.

Priyanshu Kshatriya was murdered by his friend in a drunken state | Image: X