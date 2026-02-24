The Kerala Story 2: CBFC Asks For 16 Cuts With Reduced Rape Visuals In Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia And Aishwarya Ojha Starrer

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is creating a heavy buzz since the release of the trailer. The film, which is helmed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh, serves as a sequel tothe 2023 film The Kerala Story. As the film is set to hit the theatres this week, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A 16+ certificate, despite featuring disturbing content. However, before granting the certificate, the censor board asked for over 10 cuts in the film, reducing the kissing and rape visuals, modifying dialogues and more.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC asked the makers for 16 cuts and modifications in the film. The board asked to reduce the kissing scenes by 50 per cent. So, the lip-lock scene was shortened by 7 seconds. Similarly, the ape scene was also reduced by 20 seconds. Two scenes, where a woman is being slapped, and another woman's head is being hit, were reduced by 2 seconds.

The visual of a house being demolished was modified. Three dialogues were modified with a word that was asked to be muted. Not just this, the makers were asked to add a disclaimer that the film is based on true events and the duration was increased to 2 minutes and 3 seconds, along with a voice-over.

After the makers adhered to all the conditions, they then passed the film with U/A certification.

After censoring several parts, the total length of the film is 2 hours 11 minutes.

The Kerala Story 2 controversy

The sequel has sparked strong reactions since its trailer launch. Opposition leaders, celebrities and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda", while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

A petition was also submitted in Kerela High Court seeking cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district.

He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis". Taking cognisance of the petition, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the Censor Board, directing it to respond. The court has also asked the film's producer, Sunshine Pictures, to file its reply.

The next hearing is today, February 24.