No Major Health Issues: Zakir Khan Sets The Record Straight On The Real Reason Behind His Long Break From Comedy
Zakir Khan left his fans worried when he announced a long break from comedy weeks back. However, the comedian has clarified that the hiatus was not just due to his health but also to other commitments.
Zakir Khan recently announced a long break from comedy. After concluding his live show in Hyderabad, the comedian confirmed that he will take an extended break from comedy, potentially lasting until 2030. "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things," he said. Since then, fans of Zakir Khan have been expressing concerns over his health. This has prompted the comedian to issue a clarification.
Zakir Khan confirms his health issue is not anything major
Zakir Khan recently attended the Spoken Fest, where he addressed concerns about his health. His clarifications come amid some social media pages claiming that he is suffering from a terminal illness as serious as cancer. However, the comedian confirmed that his break is not just because of his health, but also due to his writing commitments. He shared, “Yeh break ka maamla doston yeh hai ki mujhe writing ka kaam bahut mil gaya tha jo mai theek se nahi kar paa raha tha. (This break is because I was not getting the time to fulfil my writing commitments)."
Urging his fans not to belive on unverified reports, Zakir said, “Meri health thodi si kharab hai, lekin bahut zyada nahi. Jo tumne internet par dekha woh sab jhoot hai bhai. Tumne jo suna hai ki main stage -20 par hoon, woh sach nahi hai. Jo log yeh likh rahe hain, unka bhi kuch nahi hai. Upar se likhte hain ki 'close family source has confirmed.' Bhai, meri family toh mere saath hai. Hum khud ek dusre ko dekh rahe hain ki kisne yeh confirm kiya? (My health is not critical. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish. The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that a very close family source has confirmed this. My family stays with me, so we see each other’s faces, asking who said anything?)" The video of Zakir's clarification is now doing the rounds on social media, with his fans expressing relief knowing that he is not in poor health.
