No Major Health Issues: Zakir Khan Sets The Record Straight On The Real Reason Behind His Long Break From Comedy

Zakir Khan recently announced a long break from comedy. After concluding his live show in Hyderabad, the comedian confirmed that he will take an extended break from comedy, potentially lasting until 2030. "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things," he said. Since then, fans of Zakir Khan have been expressing concerns over his health. This has prompted the comedian to issue a clarification.

Zakir Khan is one of the most popular stand up comics in India | Image: Instagram

Zakir Khan confirms his health issue is not anything major

Zakir Khan recently attended the Spoken Fest, where he addressed concerns about his health. His clarifications come amid some social media pages claiming that he is suffering from a terminal illness as serious as cancer. However, the comedian confirmed that his break is not just because of his health, but also due to his writing commitments. He shared, “Yeh break ka maamla doston yeh hai ki mujhe writing ka kaam bahut mil gaya tha jo mai theek se nahi kar paa raha tha. (This break is because I was not getting the time to fulfil my writing commitments)."



