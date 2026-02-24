The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: Kerala High Court To Watch Ulka Gupta-Aditi Bhatia Starrer Tomorrow

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy: Kerala High Court on Tuesday questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the certificate granted to the film. The state court has ordered the makers to arrange for the screening ahead of the release and stated the concerns raised by the petitioners.

A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking the cancellation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s U/A certification to the film. Taking cognisance of the petition, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the Censor Board, directing it to respond. The court has also asked the film's producer, Sunshine Pictures, to file its reply. The next hearing was scheduled for today, February 24.

The Kerala Story 2 case update

According to Live Law, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas backed Kerala and said it is a "secular" state. "It lives with total harmony but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes in picture," he added.

He further acknowledged the concerns raised by petitioners over the "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis" and said, "The film is projected as being inspired by true events and that, prima facie shows that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some justification."

The judge said that the concerns of Kerala citizens cannot be ignored, since the name of the state is used in the title and asked to organise the screening for tomorrow, February 25.

"Normally, I do not interfere with any movie. Artistic freedom. But you are saying that it is inspired by true events, and the name Kerala is given, which can create some communal tension. I will watch the movie tomorrow. You can arrange a screening of the movie tomorrow," the Judge said.

The judge also asked whether The Kerala Story 2 adheres to CBFC guidelines that prohibit content contemptuous of racial, religious or similar groups.

The film producer then sought time to take instructions to inform the Court of the possible day for viewing the movie. The matter will now be taken up at 2 PM.