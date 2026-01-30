The Kerala Story 2 Teaser Out: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, Aditi Bhatia Reopen Religious Conversion Chapter, Pledge To Fight Back

Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story turned out to be a hit at the box office owing to its storyline. Seeing the success of the movie, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has returned with a sequel, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, which is on the same storyline but this time spread across the country. On Friday, the makers offered a glimpse into the plot, which is inspired by true events.

(A still from The Kerala Story 2 Teaser | Image: YouTube)

Watch The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Teaser

The over 2-minute teaser opens with Ulka Gupta introducing herself as Surekha Nair from Kerala and narrating her ordeal, followed by another actress, Aishwarya Ojha, introducing herself as Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh and Aditi Bhatia introducing herself as Divya Paliwal from Rajasthan. They all can be heard opening up about their dreams and how it shattered after falling in love and converting to 'Islam'.

The teaser hints at all three girls fighting against their respective partners and stopping them from cheating the other 'Hindu' girls.

More about The Kerala Story 2

The film is helmed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah, and Ravichand Nallappa under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The music is composed by Mannan Shaah. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 27.

Advertisement

All about The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film released in 2023 and became a hit. Starring Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani, the plot follows a group of women from Kerala who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State. With a worldwide gross of ₹303.97 crore, it became the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023, despite being heavily criticised for its screenplay and Islamophobic content.