The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Out: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, Aditi Bhatia Starrer Portrays Distressing Truth Of Love-Jihad

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia, today, February 17. Helmed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film reopens the religious conversion chapter not just in Kerala but across India. The trailer shows how the girls fight against wrongdoings after taking a major step toward conversion to a particular religion.

Watch The Kerala Story 2 Trailer

The over 3-minute trailer opens with daughters marrying their Islamic preacher boyfriend against their parents' will. However, later they realised that their parents were right about the guys being fraudsters. They try to resist their oppression, but fail. On the other side, their parents are urging their community to come together to save their daughter.

Unlike the first installment, the upcoming movie focuses on girls being targeted in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The trailer suggests that this time, the women will not remain silent; they will fight for themselves. Every frame conveys tension, highlighting the psychological toll of betrayal on women and their suppressed anger.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The film is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah, and Ravichand Nallappa under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The music is composed by Mannan Shaah. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 27.