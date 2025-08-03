The Kerala Story Actress Yogita Bihani Reveals People Recognise Her From Boyfriend Aaryamann Sethi’s Vlogs: Acting Se Koi Nahi Pehchan Raha Mujhe

Yogita Bihani has been dating Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi. Despite starring in several popular films such as Vikram Vedha and The Kerala Story, the actress shared that people don't recognise her for her acting but for appearing in her boyfriend Aaryamann's vlogs.

Yogita Bihani opens up a surprising situation of not being recognised as an actress

In Aaryamann's latest vlog, he can be seen waiting for Yogita at the airport to receive her. The moment she spots him, she rushes to hug him. During their drive, the actress opened up about the incident when a mother-daughter duo approached, saying, “‘Are you Yogita?’ I was like, ‘Yeah… hi…’ Then they said, ‘We saw you in Aary Vlogs.’ Her mother was also like, ‘She is the same girl, right?’ Then they clicked pictures with me. They told me, ‘You two, please continue to make vlogs, you look too good together.’ I even told them, ‘Actually, Aary was going to come here, but because my flight landed early, he hasn’t arrived yet.’ They looked disappointed to have missed him.”

Ten minutes after the incident, Yogita realised that this was the first time someone had spotted and recognised her. But not as an actress for her frequent appearance in Aaryamann's vlogs. She said, "I’ve been working as an actor for so long, but nobody ever recognised me for that," adding to this, she said, "Acting se koi nahi pehchan raha mujhe, vlogging se pehchaan rahe hai sab log".

(Aaryamann Sethi with Yogita Bahani | Image: YouTube)

Who is Yogita Bihani?

Yogita primarily works in Hindi movies. She made her acting debut with the TV show Dil Hi Toh Hai and went on to make her Bollywood debut with AK vs AK (2020) and then went on to star in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Sudipto Sen's directorial The Kerala Story (2023), which is her highest-grossing release. The film recently won two National Awards - Best Director and Best Cinematography.