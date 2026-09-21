The Vvan: Artist Sargam Vaish Accuses Makers Of 'Stealing' His Aigiri Nandini Version Without Consent, Says 'My Legal Team...'

The music industry is facing turbulence due to plagiarism, and the recent victim is an independent artist, Sargam Vaish. He took to his social media handle to accuse the makers of Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, of using his song in the film's trailer without his permission. He requested the team to remove the song and indicated that he could take legal action if the makers do not adhere to his requests.

Earlier this month, Mirzapur: The Movie makers were accused by Rapperiya Balam of using one of his songs, Shoorveer, without his consent. The artist also sent them a legal notice and demanded the removal of the song and an unconditional apology.

Sargam Vaish's Aigiri Nandini version plagiarised in Vvaan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sargam shared a video and penned a long note explaining his ordeal. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I have been working on a project for three years, and one song from that has been used in the film Vvaan’s trailer that was recently released, without my permission. The Vvan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF. They have used my song for 25 seconds without my permission.”

He also shared the proof, "From 1 minute 8 seconds to 1 minute 33 seconds, the song’s name is Aigiri Nandini. They have used my master file, production, and vocals as is."

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He issued a warning to the makers, "I have signed a deal with a big label; if that is affected, they will be responsible for this. Kindly remove the song from your trailer and the movie; otherwise, my legal team will take care of it.”

Soon after, Ricky Kej, a CBFC member, commented on the video asking him, "How did they get access to your master recording when you had not released it yet?”

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To this, Sargam responded, "The song was already given to another big movie and was still unreleased. Somehow, it reached this movie through another circle and was used before the original project. That’s exactly what I’m trying to understand as well.”

In the comment section, the artist appealed to social media users to share his post and support him.

Check out the post below: