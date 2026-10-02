The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark In Opening Week

The Vvaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer performed fairly well in India and overseas, despite witnessing a continuous decline since Monday. The movie was able to earn more than ₹50 crore in the first week of its release. If the movie continues to perform well, then it might turn out to be successful at the box office. However, the second week of the performance determines everything.

The Vvaan box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹4.40 crore across 6966 shows in India. Adding the seven-day collection, the net total stands at ₹53.50 crore and gross at ₹63.57 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹50 lakh, taking total gross to ₹5.50 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide record stands at ₹69.07 crore.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest registered 16.96 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (42.7 per cent).

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Plot of The Vvaan

The story centres around a village where an ancient forest, faith and a mysterious goddess. Sidharth is shown as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset.

Things change when Sidharth’s character enters the forbidden forest and gets injured. He then begins to see strange visions. A priest tells him that the Goddess may be trying to show him something.

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