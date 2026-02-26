Then Avatar Fire And Ash, Now Yash's Toxic: Dhurandhar The Revenge Comes Face-To-Face With Pertinent Release Issue

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups are headed for a big box office clash on March 19, on the occasion of Eid. The trailer reveal of the two movies will officially begin the promotional campaign and all eyes will be on which of the two will turn up as a bigger commercial and critical success.

Meanwhile, the team of Toxic has already secured theatrical distribution rights in major territories in India and overseas, indicating the confidence they have on the movie. While Dhurandhar may be lagging behind in that aspect for now, it is expected to go all out come early March. Meanwhile, Toxic makers have bagged another win ahead of its release. The film has been officially confirmed for an IMAX release. This ensures that the period gangster saga will be a visual powerhouse, designed to be witnessed on the largest screens possible.

Dhurandhar released only in Hindi but distributors in South India flagged a big demand for the dubbed versions. Consequently, the sequel will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada too. This will lead to a battle for securing maximum screens possible as Dhurandhar 2 is locked in a clash with Toxic, another in-demand film. With Toxic certain to get an IMAX release, the war for screens is certain to extend to the largest viewing and this premium format too.

Last year, Dhurandhar released in IMAX too, but after Avatar: Fire And Ash arrived two weeks later, the big ticket Hollywood sci-fi epic took over all IMAX screens. Since there was a two-week gap between Dhurandhar and Avatar 3 release, the Hindi film ran for two full weeks on IMAX screens. With Toxic, since it's a clash, the show sharing will be a big issue. With no update regarding Dhurandhar 2's IMAX release yet, the makers of Toxic seem well positioned to take the early bird advantage.