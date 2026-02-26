Do Aur Do Paanch Reboot: Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol To Reunite After Players For Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini Starrer?

Buzz about the Do Aur Do Paanch (1980) remake has been at an all-time high recently. Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Shetty will be adapting the film's story for his upcoming project, Golmaal 5. However, his team categorically denied the development. Now, producer Deepak Mukut has confirmed that he holds the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer and wishes to remake it.

Do Aur Do Paanch is streaming on Prime Video | Image: X

Will there be a Do Aur Do Paanch remake?

Producer Deepak Mukut confirmed to Mid-day that a remake of the film is in its scripting stage at the moment. He shared, A decade ago, I was planning a remake with Kunal Kohli as the director, and Abhishek [Bachchan] and Bobby Deol playing Bachchanji and Shashi Kapoor's roles [respectively]. At that time, it could not materialise." Confirming that he still wishes to sign the actors for the project, Deepak shared, “I haven't [decided] whether the movie will be inspired by, a remake, or a sequel to Do Aur Do Paanch. Ideally, I'd like to cast Abhishek and Bobby again as they look great together on screen."



Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in a still from Players | Image: X

He concluded by adding, "I put the notice in a trade magazine, so that no one else can remake or be inspired by it. I own Do Aur Do Paanch's rights." For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol have already shared the screen in the movies Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) and Players (2012). Do Aur Do Paanch is a comedy-action movie that was directed by Rakesh Kumar and also featured Hema Malini and Parveen Babi.



An official statement by Rohit Shetty and his team | Image: X

Before Deepak Mukut, it was reported that Rohit Shetty would remake Do Aur Do Paanch. However, Shetty has cleared the air, stating that these reports are "factually incorrect."In a statement shared by the director's team, they stated that the stories are "misleading" and asked media outlets not to publish "unverified" news about Golmaal 5.



