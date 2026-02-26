Dongho Vehemently Denies Allegations Of Infidelity And Abuse In Marriage, Threatens Criminal Complaint Against Non-Celeb Ex-Wife

Former U-KISS member Dongho was married between 2015 and 2018 and shares a child with his ex-wife | Image: Republic

A big controversy now surrounds former U-KISS member Dongho. His former wife has levied allegations of infidelity and marital abuse against him. As per her, Dongho had an affair during their marriage and failed to properly pay child support after their divorce. She also said that Dongho's affair outside marriage was the reason for their divorce and that he gave luxury gifts to other women without paying child support.

Dongho has now refuted all allegations. He posted a lengthy statement on his personal SNS, writing, “Why would this even become an article... To avoid any misunderstanding, I have never committed infidelity. The allegations about visitation rights, child support, and abuse are all false. I plan to file a criminal complaint for spreading false information and defamation.”

Dongho tagged his ex-wife’s SNS account and added, “If you’re going to switch to a private account and hide, what nerve did you have to do this? Until now, I endured with good intentions, but I can no longer tolerate it.”

He continued, “It’s no wonder even your mother, who never said a word despite being treated like a servant her entire life, forcibly admitted you to a mental hospital. She said yesterday that the psychiatric medication you brought to Japan has run out, so the child isn’t in her right mind—understand that.”

Dongho then stated, “Let’s start by revealing your mental health evaluation report. People need to know how mentally ill you are to avoid misunderstandings.”

He added, “And I don’t know what mistake you made to be on the run, but the several hundred million and several thousand Korean won you received from your ex-boyfriend, hidden in cash at home, will undergo a tax audit. The eligibility review for the house you’re living in will also be re-examined. I’ve warned you enough, and you’re the one who crossed the line.”